JEE main result 2021 for Feb exams likely to be out today at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE main result 2021: The result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 February session is likely to be declared on Monday, March 8, 2021.

Once the results are out, candidates who have appeared in the JEE Mains 2021 February session exam will be able to check their results online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday released the final answer key for the entrance examination. The February session examination was conducted from February 23 to 26, 2021, at various centres spread across the country.

How to check JEE main result 2021 after it is declared:

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the link for JEE Mains 2021 February results

Key in your credentials and login

JEE Mains 2021 results will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take a printout too.