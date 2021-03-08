JEE main result 2021 for Feb exams likely to be out today at jeemain.nta.nic.in
- JEE main result 2021: Once the results are out, candidates who have appeared in the JEE Mains 2021 February session exam will be able to check their results online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE main result 2021: The result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 February session is likely to be declared on Monday, March 8, 2021.
Once the results are out, candidates who have appeared in the JEE Mains 2021 February session exam will be able to check their results online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday released the final answer key for the entrance examination. The February session examination was conducted from February 23 to 26, 2021, at various centres spread across the country.
How to check JEE main result 2021 after it is declared:
Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in
Click on the link for JEE Mains 2021 February results
Key in your credentials and login
JEE Mains 2021 results will be displayed on the screen
Download the results and take a printout too.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JKBOSE class 12 results for Kashmir division declared, here's direct link
- JKBOSE class 12 results for Kashmir division: Students who have appeared in the JKBOSE class 12 board examination can check their results online at jkbose.ac.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE main results 2021 for February session likely to be out today
- JEE main results 2021: After the results are declared, candidates who have appeared in the JEE mains 2021 examination will be able to check their results online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates: Result likely to be declared today
UPSC NDA and Naval Academy results 2020 declared at upsc.gov.in, check here
- UPSC NDA and Naval Academy results 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the UPSC NDA and Naval Academy 2020 examination can check their results online at upsc.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE main results 2021 for February exam expected by March 7, here's how to check
- JEE main results 2021: Once the results are announced, candidates who have appeared in the JEE Main 2021 February session examination will be able to check their results online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TNUSRB constable marks 2020 released at tnusrbonline.org, here's direct link
- TNUSRB constable marks 2020: Candidates who have not cleared the TNUSRB constable recruitment examination can check their marks online at tnusrbonline.org.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JKBOSE class 10 results 2020 for Jammu division declared, here's direct link
- JKBOSE class 10 results 2020: Students who have appeared in the JKBOSE class 10 board exams 2020 can check their results online at jkbose.ac.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid cases rise, more Mumbai colleges return to online classes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IBPS Office Assistant Main Exam Result 2021 (CRP RRB IX) declared at ibps.in
- Institute of banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Monday, March 1 announced the results of IBPS CRP RRB IX Office Assistant (Clerk) Main examination 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AISSEE 2021: Sainik School Entrance Exam answer key, results 2021 awaited
- The answer key and results of All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination 2021 is expected soon.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DU's 97th Convocation: Digital degrees awarded to nearly 1,80,000 students
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SSC SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs results 2020 declared at ssc.nic.in, check here
- SSC CAPF, SI result 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the SSC SI Paper I examination 2020 can check their results online at ssc.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SSC JE 2019 Paper I Result expected today, here's how to download
- SSC JE 2019 Paper I Result: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to declare the results of SSC JE 2019 Paper I examination on Friday, February 26.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SSC CAPF, SI, ASI result 2020 likely to be declared today, here's how to check
- SSC CAPF, SI, ASI result 2020: Once the results are announced, Candidates who have appeared in the SSC SI Paper I 2020 will be able to check their results online at ssc.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CTET results 2021 declared at ctet.nic.in, here's direct link to check
- CTET results 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the CTET 2021 examination can check their results online at ctet.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox