Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / JMI Entrance Result 2021 declared on jmicoe.in, direct link to check here
exam results

JMI Entrance Result 2021 declared on jmicoe.in, direct link to check here

JMI Entrance Result 2021 has been declared. Candidates can check the result through the official site of JMI on jmicoe.in. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 01:32 PM IST
JMI Entrance Result 2021 declared on jmicoe.in, direct link to check here

Jamia Millia Islamia has released JMI Entrance Result 2021 on September 28, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance examination can check their result through the official site of JMI on jmicoe.in. The entrance exams were conducted from July 26 to August 28 in offline mode. 

The entrance exam was conducted for 134 courses offered by the varsity out of which eight are new courses. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance exam can check their result through these simple steps given below. 

Direct link to check result here 

JMI Entrance Result 2021: How to check 

  • Visit the official site of JMI Office of Controller of Examinations on jmicoe.in.
  • Click on Admission section available on the home page.
  • Select Admission Result 2021-22 and a new page will open.
  • Click on the entrance exam result link.
  • Choose the course type, course name and enter the captcha code.
  • Click on search and your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the merit list and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

RELATED STORIES

Eight new courses include  "Master of Design in the Faculty of Architecture, B A (Hons) French and Francophone Studies; and B A (Hons) Spanish and Latin American Studies in Centre of Spanish and Latin American Studies; MSc Environmental Science and Management; M A Mass Media (Hindi) and P G Diploma in English-Hindi Translation in the Department of Hindi, P G Diploma in Translation Studies in the Department of English and MBA (Healthcare & Hospital Management)"

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jamia millia islamia admission process jmiu education
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Rajasthan PTET result 2021: Know how to check PTET score card

Rajasthan PTET result 2021 today, confirms higher education minister

Rajasthan BSTC result 2021 declared at predeled.com, here is how to check

Rajasthan BSTC result 2021 declared; direct link here
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP