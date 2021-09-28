JMI Entrance Result 2021 declared on jmicoe.in, direct link to check here

Jamia Millia Islamia has released JMI Entrance Result 2021 on September 28, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance examination can check their result through the official site of JMI on jmicoe.in. The entrance exams were conducted from July 26 to August 28 in offline mode.

The entrance exam was conducted for 134 courses offered by the varsity out of which eight are new courses. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance exam can check their result through these simple steps given below.

JMI Entrance Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official site of JMI Office of Controller of Examinations on jmicoe.in.

Click on Admission section available on the home page.

Select Admission Result 2021-22 and a new page will open.

Click on the entrance exam result link.

Choose the course type, course name and enter the captcha code.

Click on search and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the merit list and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Eight new courses include "Master of Design in the Faculty of Architecture, B A (Hons) French and Francophone Studies; and B A (Hons) Spanish and Latin American Studies in Centre of Spanish and Latin American Studies; MSc Environmental Science and Management; M A Mass Media (Hindi) and P G Diploma in English-Hindi Translation in the Department of Hindi, P G Diploma in Translation Studies in the Department of English and MBA (Healthcare & Hospital Management)"