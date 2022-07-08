Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
exam results

JNVST Class 6 Result 2022 declared, here’s direct link to check

JNVST Class 6 Result 2022 has been declared. Candidates can check the result through the direct link given below. 
JNVST Class 6 Result 2022 declared, here's direct link to check
Published on Jul 08, 2022 12:51 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has declared JNVST Class 6 Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Navodaya Class 6 admission test 2022 can check the result through the official site of official site of NVS on navodaya.gov.in. The provisional list is scheduled to release on July 10, 2022.

Navodaya Class 6 admission test 2022 was conducted on April 30, 2022 from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm. The question paper had 40 questions on mental ability, 20 on Arithmetic section and 20 questions on Language.

Students who have appeared for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test for Class 6 can check the result by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check JNVST Class 6 Result 2022

JNVST Class 6 Result 2022: How to check

  • Visit the official site of NVS on navodaya.gov.in.
  • Click on JNVST Class 6 Result 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • The list will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of Navodaya Vidyalaya.

Topics
navodaya vidyalaya samiti jawahar navodaya vidyalaya exam result.
