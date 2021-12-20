Home / Education / Exam Results / Karnataka PGCET result declared, know how to check
Karnataka PGCET result declared, know how to check

  • Candidates who have taken the exam can check their results online at kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
Published on Dec 20, 2021 07:54 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Karnataka PGCET result has been declared and is available on the website of Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). The exam was held from November 11 to November 14. Candidates who have taken the exam can check their results online at kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Karnataka PGCET result: Know how to check

  • Go to the official website of KEA, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
  • Click on PGCET 2021 result
  • Enter the PGCET number
  • Download the PGCET rank card
  • Starting MTech Rank for PGCET-2021 candidates is 2001

The exam is held for candidates seeking admission to M.E. / M. Tech M. Arch, MBA, MCA courses in Karnataka govt colleges.

Schedule for verification of documents will be hosted in due course on the KEA Website. Candidates will have to produce the required original document for verification. The list of documents can be checked in the information bulletin. Candidates who fail to produce the required documents will not be eligible for admission to the PG courses.

 

karnataka. exam result.
