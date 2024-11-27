Karnataka VAO Provisional Result 2024 for Paper 1, 2 out at kea.kar.nic.in, direct link here

Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the provisional result of the Village Administrative Officer (KEA VAO 2024) on the official website. Along with the provisional result, officials have also released the final answer key of Paper 1 and Paper 2 as well.

Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check the provisional marks list can visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

About the exam:

The Karnataka Village Administrative Officer Paper 1 and Paper 2 exams were conducted on October 27, 2024, for the posts of Village Administrator in the Revenue Department of the Karnataka Examination Authority.

Direct Link to check Karnataka VAO Provisional Result 2024

Following this, candidates were allowed to submit to the authority along with supplementary documents in case of objections.

Objections were received up to November 4, 2024. The objections from candidates were reviewed by the subject expert committee, and as per the recommendation of the subject experts, the final answer key and provisional mark sheet are published on the official website, mentioned the official notification.

If candidates have any objections to the provisional mark sheet, they can submit their objections with supporting documents by 4.00 pm on November 28, 2024, through the link provided on the website.

Steps to check Karnataka VAO Provisional Result 2024:

Visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Look out for the link to check Karnataka VAO Provisional Result 2024 on the homepage and click it

A new page appears and candidates can furnish their login credentials like application number and date of birth to check the provisional result

Verify the result can check if you have any objections

Save the page and take a print out of the same for future needs.

