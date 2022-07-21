KCET Result 2022: How to check Karnataka CET results on kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka Examinations Authority will announce KCET Result 2022 in due course of time. The Karnataka CET results when declared will be available on the official site of KCET on kea.kar.nic.in.

The KCET 22 was conducted by Karnataka Examination Authority on June 16 and June 17 across the state at various exam centres. The answer key was released on June 22, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test can check their results on the official websites by following these simple steps given below.

KCET Result 2022: How to check Karnataka CET results

Visit the official site of KEA on kea.kar.nic.in.

Click on KCET Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

KCET is a state-level entrance test for admission to undergraduate Engineering, Pharmacy and other professional courses at participating institutions of Karnataka. For more related details candidates can check the official site of KEA.

