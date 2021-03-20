Home / Education / Exam Results / Madras University UG/PG results declared, here's direct link to check
exam results

Madras University UG/PG results declared, here's direct link to check

Madras University UG/PG results declared: Madras University on Friday, March 19 declared the undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) results (except first semester/professional degree examination).
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:22 AM IST
Madras University UG/PG results declared: Candidates who had appeared for the Madras University semester exam can check their results on the official website at unom.ac.in.(result.unom.ac.in)

Madras University UG/PG results declared: Madras University on Friday, March 19 declared the undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) results (except first semester)/professional degree examination Results - April 2020 Supplementary / November 2020. Candidates who had appeared for the Madras University semester exam can check their results on the official website at unom.ac.in.

Direct link for Madras University UG/PG results

How to check Madras University Result 2021 :

Madras University UG/PG (Except First Semester) / Professional Degree Examination Results - April 2020 Supplementary / November 2020 declared. (result.unom.ac.in)

Visit the official website of Madras University at unom.ac.in

Click on the link for 'UG / PG (Except First Semester) / Professional Degree Examination Results - April 2020 Supplementary / November 2020' in the announcement section

Key in your register number and click on get results

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

The university on Friday also declared the ML Degree Examination Results - June 2020.

