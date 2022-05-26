MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022: Meghalaya board 12th Science, Commerce results today

MBOSE Result: Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will declare HSSLC or Class 12 final examination result for Science, Commerce and Vocational streams on May 26. Candidates can check MBOSE Class 12 Science, Commerce and Vocational results on official site of MBOSE on mbose.in.

MBOSE HSSLC result 2022 live

MBOSE HSSLC result will be declared along with the merit list of first 10 candidates for all the streams, The highest marks subject wise will also be released by the board.

MBOSE HSSLC result 2022 can also be checked on Meghalaya result website page on results.mbose.in.

How to check MBOSE HSSLC result 2022

Go to the official website of the board. On the homepage, click on the HSSLC result link for your stream. Enter roll number and/or other required details. Submit to download scorecard. Check your result and save a copy of the e-mark sheet for future use.

Students will have to use their roll numbers as login credentials to check Meghalaya board exam results.

In 2021, Meghalaya Class 10 and Class 12 result was announced on August 5. Around 60,000 students had appeared for HSSLC and SSLC examination last year.