MBOSE HSSLC Science, Commerce result by May-end; SSLC, 12th Arts by Mid-June

Meghalaya MBOSE SSLC HSSLC Result 2022: Meghalaya Board Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) result and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate HSSLC Arts examination result 2022 will be announced by mid-June, a senior education official in the state said.

Class 12 Science and Commerce stream results will be declared by May-end. Evaluation work for both classes have been completed and tabulation of marks is going on, he added.

When announced, students can visit the MBOSE official website, megresults.nic.in and mbose.in to download their e-mark sheets.

Students will have to use their roll numbers as login credentials to check Meghalaya board results.

Along with SSLC results, the board will also publish the topper's list and subject-wise highest marks scored by candidates.

Last year, MBOSE SSLC and HSSLC results were announced on the same day.

MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC result 2022: How to check

Go to the board website, megresults.nic.in or mbose.in.

On the homepage, click on the SSLC result link.

Enter login details and submit.

Check your result and take a printout of the e-mark sheet for future use.

In 2021, Meghalaya SSLC result was announced on August 5.

