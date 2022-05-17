MBSE HSLC result 2022 out, direct link to check Mizoram 10th result
MBSE HSLC Result 2022: Students can go to mbse.edu.in to download Mizoram board 10th result mark sheets.
Published on May 17, 2022 02:04 PM IST
MBSE HSLC Result 2022: The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) on May 17 announced HSLC or Class 10 final examination result, 2022.
Students who appeared in the exam can go to mbse.edu.in to download mark sheets.
To check MBSE HSLC results, students need to use their roll number and registration number. Here is the direct link and steps to download mark sheets.
How to download MBSE HSLC result 2022
- Go to mbse.edu.in.
- Click on the ‘HIGH SCHOOL LEAVING CERTIFICATE EXAMINATION 2022’ link.
- The result page will open. Enter roll number and registration number (without year).
- Submit and download your result. Take a printout of the page for future use.
Additionally, students can also get their results via SMS.
To get Mizoram MBSE HSLC result on phone via SMS, follow these steps:
- Open the message app on your phone.
- Type ‘MBSE 10(space)roll number. Example: MBSE10 1234567
- Send the SMS to 5676750.
Topics
{{name}}
{{#premiumStory}}{{/items}}