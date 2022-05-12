Madhya Pradesh government will declare MP Board class 5th & 8th Result 2022 releasing tomorrow at 3 pm on May 13, 2022. The Class 5 and Class 8 result will be announced by the state government at 3 pm tomorrow. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through the official site of rskmp.in.

Principal Secretary School Education Rashmi Arun Shami will declare the result tomorrow at 3 pm. The press conference can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official YouTube channel of Rajya Shiksha Kendra. The result can be checked by appeared candidates through the public link of the State Education Center Portal.

This year around 8.26 lakh candidates have appeared for Class 5 examination and 7.56 lakh candidates have appeared for Class 8 examination.

The state government will release Class 5 and Class 8 result after a gap of almost 12 years. The examination was conducted in line with the board examinations. In which processes such as preparation of examination question papers from the state level, determination of examination centers in nearby schools, evaluation of copies in other schools and other districts and centralized and online results have been adopted.