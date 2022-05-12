Home / Education / Exam Results / MP Board class 5th & 8th Result 2022 releasing tomorrow at 3 pm
exam results

MP Board class 5th & 8th Result 2022 releasing tomorrow at 3 pm

MP government schools will release class 5 and 8 result on May 13, 2022. The result will be declared at 3 pm. Candidates can check the result on official link rskmp.in. 
MP Government Schools Class 5 &amp; 8 result 2022 releasing tomorrow at 3 pm
MP Government Schools Class 5 & 8 result 2022 releasing tomorrow at 3 pm
Published on May 12, 2022 05:42 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Madhya Pradesh government will declare MP Board class 5th & 8th Result 2022 releasing tomorrow at 3 pm on May 13, 2022. The Class 5 and Class 8 result will be announced by the state government at 3 pm tomorrow. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through the official site of rskmp.in.

Principal Secretary School Education Rashmi Arun Shami will declare the result tomorrow at 3 pm. The press conference can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official YouTube channel of Rajya Shiksha Kendra. The result can be checked by appeared candidates through the public link of the State Education Center Portal.

This year around 8.26 lakh candidates have appeared for Class 5 examination and 7.56 lakh candidates have appeared for Class 8 examination.

The state government will release Class 5 and Class 8 result after a gap of almost 12 years. The examination was conducted in line with the board examinations. In which processes such as preparation of examination question papers from the state level, determination of examination centers in nearby schools, evaluation of copies in other schools and other districts and centralized and online results have been adopted.

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
madhya pradesh exam result.
madhya pradesh exam result.
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 12, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out