NBE DNB PDCET result 2022 declared at natboard.edu, direct link to check scores

NBE DNB PDCET result 2022:The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has declared the result for Diplomate of National Board Post-Diploma Centralised Entrance Test (DNB PDCET) 2022 on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Candidates can now check and download the result from the official website natboard.edu.in.

Post-Diploma Centralised Entrance Test (DNB PDCET) 2022 was held on July 24, 2022 in CBT mode. A list has been issued by the Board including candidates’ marks and ranks.

The schedule for counseling for allocation of seats will be announced shortly on the board’s website shortly. The validity of the result of DNB-PDCET 2022 shall be only for the current admission session i.e. 2022 admission session for Post Diploma DNB courses.

“Candidature is purely provisional subject to fulfillment of eligibility criteria as mentioned in the Information Bulletin for DNB-PDCET 2022 and verification of their Face ID wherever required.” reads the official notice.

Here’s how to check the results

Visit the official website natboard.edu.in

Click on the link “Result of DNB-PDCET 2022” under Public notices

The result declaration notice will appear

Click on the result link mentioned in the notice

Check your roll number and download the result

Here’s the direct link to check the results. Click here.