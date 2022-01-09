Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
exam results

NEET PG 2021: Individual score card for AIQ 50% seats released, direct link

NEET PG 2021: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) on Sunday, January 9 released the score cards for NEET PG 2021 All India 50% quota seats.
Published on Jan 09, 2022 02:20 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

NEET PG 2021: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) on Sunday, January 9 released the score cards of candidates who are eligible for online counseling for All India 50% quota seats. NEET PG 2021 result was declared on September 28, 2021.

Direct link to check score cards for NEET PG 2021 All India 50% quota

The scorecard has candidate's roll number and individual marks and scores obtained out of 800.

How to check score cards for NEET PG 2021 All India 50% quota

1) Visit the official website of National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences at https://natboard.edu.in/

2) Click on NEET PG on the new page that opens

3) Click on the result link under 2021

4) A new page containing scores of candidates with their roll numbers is available

The copy of score card will not to be sent to the candidates individually. Candidature is purely provisional at this stage subject to fulfillment of eligibility criteria for NEET-PG 2021 and verification of their Face ID wherever required.

