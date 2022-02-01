Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NEET SS Result 2021 declared, here’s direct link to check result

NEET SS Result 2021 has been declared. Candidates can check the direct link for results given below. 
NEET SS Result 2021 declared, here’s direct link to check result(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Feb 01, 2022 07:33 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS has declared NEET SS Result 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the NEET SS examination can check the result through the official site of NBE on natboard.edu.in. The examination was conducted on January 10, 2022 across the country at various centres. 

As per the official notice, the merit list of the candidates and their individual score cards will be published shortly. Candidates can check the result through these simple steps given below. 

Direct link to check result here

NEET SS Result 2021: How to check 

  • Visit the official site of NBE on natboard.edu.in.
  • Click on NEET SS Result 2021 link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can click on the result link.
  • Now click on the discipline and another PDF file will open where candidates can check their roll numbers.
  • Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

NEET SS or National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Super Speciality Courses) is conducted by the National Board of Education for admission to various DM/ MCh courses. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NBE. 

