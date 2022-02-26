NEET UG: 2nd round counselling final results today

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, on February 26 will release the round 2 seat allotment result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2021 counselling. Candidates can check the seat allotment results on the official website of MCC at mcc.ac.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MCC released the provisional NEET UG Counselling 2021 round 2 result yesterday and allowed students to file objections until 10 a.m. on February 26, 2022. After considering the students' objections, MCC will release the final NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2021 result.

‘The Candidates are advised to approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of Final Result and only after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website,' reads the official notification.

NEET Round 2 Result 2021: How to check

Go to the official website atmcc.nic.in.

On the appeared homepage, click on UG Medical Counselling tab

A new page will be displayed on screen

Click on the designated NEET Counselling Round 2 result 2021

NEET Counselling result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Save and take a print out of the result.