NEET UG: 2nd round counselling final results today
Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, on February 26 will release the round 2 seat allotment result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2021 counselling. Candidates can check the seat allotment results on the official website of MCC at mcc.ac.in.
MCC released the provisional NEET UG Counselling 2021 round 2 result yesterday and allowed students to file objections until 10 a.m. on February 26, 2022. After considering the students' objections, MCC will release the final NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2021 result.
‘The Candidates are advised to approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of Final Result and only after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website,' reads the official notification.
NEET Round 2 Result 2021: How to check
Go to the official website atmcc.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on UG Medical Counselling tab
A new page will be displayed on screen
Click on the designated NEET Counselling Round 2 result 2021
NEET Counselling result 2021 will be displayed on the screen
Save and take a print out of the result.