Search
Sun, Aug 03, 2025
New Delhi oC

NEET-PG exam conducted across 301 cities; over 2,42,000 candidates appear

PTI |
Published on: Aug 03, 2025 01:55 pm IST

NEET-PG exam conducted across 301 cities; over 2,42,000 candidates appear

New Delhi, More than 2,42,000 candidates on Sunday appeared for the NEET-PG exam, which is conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences for admission to various post graduate medical courses.

NEET-PG exam conducted across 301 cities; over 2,42,000 candidates appear
NEET-PG exam conducted across 301 cities; over 2,42,000 candidates appear

The exam was conducted in a single shift on the computer-based platform across 301 cities and in 1,052 test centres, official sources said.

This is the largest computer-based exam in India in terms of number of candidates which has been conducted in a single shift.

The NBEMS had engaged more than 2,200 faculty members from various medical colleges and accredited hospitals to ensure zero tolerance towards use of unfair means cases.

The NBEMS had also written to the chief secretaries, DGPs of all the states to ensure adequate law and order, cyber security and uninterrupted power supply at all the test centres. Assistance had also been sought from district administration and police in this regard.

In order to prevent any kind of cyber scam at test centres, NBEMS took assistance from the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre , Ministry of Home Affairs.

Around 300 cyber commandos fanned out to various exam centres, especially the sensitive ones, to prevent any kind of cheating at these test centres, officials said.

NBEMS deployed more than 200 personnel at its office to continuously view the live CCTV feed in a real time manner which was been received from all the test centres.

Senior faculty members, Dean/Director of Medical Colleges and NBEMS governing body members visited the exam centres as a flying squad.

Mobile signals at all the test centre were blocked by installing adequate number of mobile signal jammers.

NEET-PG is held for admission to various postgraduate medical courses like MD, MS and PG diploma.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
News / Education News / Exam Results / NEET-PG exam conducted across 301 cities; over 2,42,000 candidates appear
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On