NIACL AO Result 2021 for Phase II declared, here’s direct link to check

New India Assurance Co Limited has declared NIACL AO Result 2021 for Phase II. The Phase II result can be checked by candidates on the official site of NIACL on newindia.co.in. The examination was conducted on December 4, 2021.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Candidates who have qualified the examination are eligible to appear for the interview round. The downloading of call letters indicating the date, time, and venue of the interview will commence shortly. Also mark sheet and cut offs for Phase II exam will be available on the official website soon.

<strong>Direct link to check result here</strong>

NIACL AO Result 2021: How to check

To check the result candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of NIACL on newindia.co.in.

Click on NIACL AO Result 2021 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their roll numbers.

Download the PDF file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Interview will be conducted at select centres. The weightage (ratio) of online Examination and Interview will be 75:25 respectively. The centre, address of the venue, time & date of Interview will be informed to the shortlisted candidates in the call letter. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NIACL.