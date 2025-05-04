Bhadrak , Nine transgenders of a school in Odisha's Bhadrak district have cleared the Odisha class 10 board examination. Nine transgender students clear Odisha class 10 board exam

The nine transgenders including two lesbian students of Sarojini Sanskruta Vidyalaya in Boualpokhari, Charmpa under Bhadrak Municipality cleared the Class 10 exams, the results of which were announced on Friday, defying social odds and stigma to emerge victorious, said the headmaster of the school, Malayranjan Panda.

The success of - Riya Sahi, Jitu Swain, Jadunatha Hansda, Sanjana Samal, Sasmita Bindhani, Ashirbad Sahoo, Rajkishor Das, Sima Tangur and Sandhya Champia - was not just academic, it marked a moment of personal triumph, as they were once shunned by their own families, said Panda.

However, with the release of the class 10 board results, the tides have turned in favour of the nine students. Phone calls, blessings, and words of encouragement began pouring in, reconnecting them with loved ones who had once abandoned them, he said.

Riya Sahu said, "I have left my home in Khallikote, Ganjam district for the last five years.

"Like me, all others have come here from various parts of Odisha. We are staying in a rented house near the school. Despite humiliation and social stigma and other odds, our mental strength and encouragement from the school, helped us to clear the matriculation exam," she said.

When asked, Riya said, "I want to study further and live with dignity."

The All Odisha Transgender Welfare Association extended warm congratulations to the students for their remarkable achievement.

Other transgender students echoed in the same tune. Ashribad Sahu said, "People said we weren't good enough because of our physical structure. But we proved them wrong. I want to continue my studies and secure a government job for a better future."

"Many of these students were once forced to beg or sing on the streets for survival. They fought against the odds, rented rooms near the school, and studied diligently. Their success proves that with opportunity and support, they can achieve anything," said Sommya Das, president of Bhadrak Transgender Surakshya Samiti.

Soumya also acknowledged the role of local NGOs and the government's transgender welfare fund in supporting the students' education.

"Some had to repeat class 9 due to personal challenges, but they never gave up. Special attention and mentorship helped them believe in themselves," Soumya said.

Their success stands as a beacon of hope and an example of how education can transform lives. These nine students not only passed an exam—they broke barriers and changed perceptions, Das added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.