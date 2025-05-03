Perfect score, powerful stand: Bengal ISC topper Srijani drops surname for social justice

Menu Explore
PTI |
May 03, 2025 05:49 PM IST

Kolkata, Srijani, the ISC topper from West Bengal who scored a perfect 400 out of 400, chose not to retain her surname when filing her examination form saying the decision stemmed from her belief in a society free from distinctions based on caste, creed, religion and gender.

The student of Future Foundation School in South Kolkata achieved a flawless 100 in all her subjects.

Despite the intense academic schedule, she found time to participate in the Women Reclaim the Night movement on August 14, following the rape-murder of an RG Kar medical student.

"As an individual, it was my decision — supported by my parents and sister. I believe in a society rising above divisions in caste, gender and religion, and beyond economic status. For me, a surname doesn’t matter. I’ve always been known by my first name to my friends and loved ones. Why carry the baggage of a surname? I’m lucky to have the full support of my family," Srijani, the Ranikuthi resident in the city's Tollygunge area told PTI on Saturday.

Her father Debashis Goswami, an Indian Statistical Institute professor and a Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar awardee, and mother Gopa Mukherjee, assistant professor of Gurudas College, were doubly proud for their daughter's feat as well as her principles and values.

"Both my daughters uphold the values and beliefs we inculcated in them since birth. I myself don't use my husband's surname. When we applied for our daughters’ birth certificates, we didn’t include any surname. We envision a society free from the prejudices of patriarchy and chauvinism," Mukherjee said.

Mukherjee, along with both her daughters, actively participated repeatedly during the R G Kar protests.

"For me, walking with thousands of fellow citizens seeking justice for the RG Kar victim never conflicted with academic preparations," she said.

Srijani, who aspires to pursue research in pure science like her father, said she never saw herself as the typical studious type.

"Beyond study hours, I’d always find time for adda with my parents, sister and close friends," she said.

When asked about her stance on religion, she added, "I wrote ‘Humanism’ in the slot for religion on the application form."

An official from Future Foundation, Regent Park, noted, "We have no issue if a candidate wishes to opt out of a surname. This is perfectly within the law."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the latest updates on TS SSC 10th Result and TS Result 2025, Assam HS Result 2025 Live. Our dedicated coverage brings you timely information on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times Education. Get UP Board 10th Result and UP Board 12th Result updates as well.
Exam and College Guide
