Rajasthan Police cautions NEET aspirants not to fall for paper leak fraud

PTI |
May 01, 2025 12:18 AM IST

Rajasthan Police cautions NEET aspirants not to fall for paper leak fraud

Jaipur, Rajasthan Police has requested medical aspirants and their family members to be aware of potential cyber fraud related to the NEET-UG 2025 exam.

Rajasthan Police cautions NEET aspirants not to fall for paper leak fraud
Rajasthan Police cautions NEET aspirants not to fall for paper leak fraud

The National Board of Examinations and Rajasthan cyber crime branch have said that fraudsters are trying to dupe the students and parents of money by claiming that the NEET paper has been leaked online and can be obtained for an amount.

It has been clarified that this examination process is extremely secure and confidential, and there is no possibility of a paper leak, according to an official statement.

National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test is a nation-wide exam conducted for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions. It is conducted by National Testing Agency .

Director General of Police Hemant Priyadarshi said that through the Telegram app and social media platforms, scammers are spreading misleading information about the paper and trying to con the public off lakhs of rupees.

The senior police officer said that the exam is on May 4 across the country, and the spreading of false information about the paper leak has increased concern among students and parents, he highlighted.

Priyadarshi, in the statement, said that a number of fraudulent Telegram channels have been created to commit fraud ahead of the exam.

A channel named "NEET PG Leaked Materials" is operating, and about 20,600 members are connected to it, he pointed out.

He said that in such channels, scammers are demanding 50,000-70,000 from the students.

The DGP warned aspirants and their family members not to share information like roll numbers or bank details with anyone and requested that any suspicious screenshots, group links, bank account, UPI ID and wallet details be shared with cyber helpline number 1930, cyber crime reporting portal or nearest police station, he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the latest updates on TS SSC 10th Result and TS Result 2025, Assam HS Result 2025 Live. Our dedicated coverage brings you timely information on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times Education. Get UP Board 10th Result and UP Board 12th Result updates as well.
Exam and College Guide
