RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th result 2022: How to check marks

Rajasthan Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2022: When announced, Rajasthan Class 10, Class 12 final exam results will be available on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th result 2022: How to check results(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Updated on May 16, 2022 01:03 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Rajasthan RBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education (BSER) Rajasthan is expected to announce results of Rajasthan board Class 10 and Class 12 final examination, 2022 soon.

While there is no official confirmation yet regarding the result date and time, as per some reports, it may be declared soon. 

Results will be available on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. 

Rajasthan board exam result date and time will be announced well ahead of time. Like last year, Rajasthan's Education Minister is expected to declare the results at a press conference.

Once the results are announced, students can visit the official website for the result link. They will have to login with their roll numbers and/or other details mentioned on admit cards to download the results.

How to download Rajasthan RBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2022

Go to the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the Class 10 or Class 12 board exam result link on the homepage.

Enter roll number and/or other details. Submit.

View results on the next page. Take a printout for future use.

