Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Red Cross Blind School in Odisha’s Ganjam achieves 100 pc HSC results for 42nd year

PTI |
May 03, 2025 04:53 PM IST

Red Cross Blind School in Odisha’s Ganjam achieves 100 pc HSC results for 42nd year

Berhampur , The Red Cross School for the Blind in Odisha’s Ganjam district has again achieved 100 per cent pass percentage in the High School Certificate examination, the results of which were announced on Friday.

Red Cross Blind School in Odisha’s Ganjam achieves 100 pc HSC results for 42nd year
Red Cross Blind School in Odisha’s Ganjam achieves 100 pc HSC results for 42nd year

All 11 visually impaired students, including four girls, who appeared for the exam this year passed, principal Priya Ranjan Mahakuda said.

"Two boys secured A2 grades by scoring above 80 per cent, while two other students received B1 grade . Three students got B2 grade , and four secured C grade ," Mahakuda said.

Since its first batch in 1983, the residential school has consistently achieved a 100 per cent success rate in the matriculation examination.

"The teaching staff takes extra care of the students, which is a key reason behind our success," Mahakuda added.

Bikram Giri and Binayak Patra, who secured A2 grades, expressed their desire to pursue higher education.

"We want to pursue Plus II in college," they said.

Earlier, students faced challenges in Plus II education due to the lack of Braille textbooks. However, in the past three years, that gap has been addressed.

"We have been printing Braille textbooks for Plus II Arts students and supplying them to different institutes free of cost, as directed by the government," said Prakash Narayan Rath, manager of the government-run computerised Braille press.

Three schools in Berhampur have also reported 100 per cent success rates.

While Saraswati Vidya Mandir at Nilakantha Nagar has achieved 100 per cent success rate for the last 33 years, Saraswati Sishu Vidya Mandir at Ramahari Nagar and Goshaninuagan has been achieving 100 per cent results for the past 23 years.

"This year, all 363 students passed the HSC exam," Saraswati Vidya Mandir principal S. Mohan Rao said.

Similarly, all 145 students from Sishu Vidya Mandir, Ramhari Nagar, passed the exam this year.

Principal Shakti Prasad Bisoi said, "Five students scored A1, 42 , 44 , 34 and 20 students secured C grade."

The school has been achieving 100 per cent results in HSC examinations since 2002.

Sishu Vidya Mandir, Goshaninuagan, also upheld its 23-year streak of perfect results.

Principal Narayan Panda said, "All 106 students who appeared this year passed. Nine students got A1, 32 achieved A2, 29 received B1, and 27 earned B2 grades. Seven students secured C grades and two received D grades."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the latest updates on TS SSC 10th Result and TS Result 2025, Assam HS Result 2025 Live. Our dedicated coverage brings you timely information on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times Education. Get UP Board 10th Result and UP Board 12th Result updates as well.
Stay informed with the latest updates on TS SSC 10th Result and TS Result 2025, Assam HS Result 2025 Live. Our dedicated coverage brings you timely information on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times Education. Get UP Board 10th Result and UP Board 12th Result updates as well.
News / Education News / Exam Results / Red Cross Blind School in Odisha’s Ganjam achieves 100 pc HSC results for 42nd year
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 03, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On