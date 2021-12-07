Home / Education / Exam Results / REET 2021 revised result released at reetbser21.com, direct link & how to check
exam results

REET 2021 revised result released at reetbser21.com, direct link & how to check

  • REET 2021 revised result: Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer has released the revised results of Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2021 exams.
REET 2021 revised results: Candidates, who appeared for the exam, can check their results on the official website of the board at reetbser21.com.(reetbser21.com)
REET 2021 revised results: Candidates, who appeared for the exam, can check their results on the official website of the board at reetbser21.com.(reetbser21.com)
Published on Dec 07, 2021 02:54 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

REET 2021 revised result: Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer has released the revised results of Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2021 exams. Candidates, who appeared for the exam, can check their results on the official website of the board at reetbser21.com.

As per the official notification, the objections raised on the answer key of REET exam level-1 and 2 was again reviewed by subject experts.  It was found that there was no change in REET level 1. However it was found that, in REET exam Level 2, the correct answer of question number 74 of English question paper's J series was B and C instead of A and C. Accordingly, fresh results have been released on the basis of correct answer key. The answer of this question from other series- K,L and M- has also been corrected.

Direct link to check Result REET-2021 [Only for LEVEL-I]: 

Direct link to check Result REET-2021 [Only for LEVEL-II]: 

How to check Result REET-2021:

Visit the official website of the board at reetbser21.com.

Click on relevant link of REET result 2021 for level-I and II.

Submit roll number, name, mother's name, and date of birth.

The result will appear on the screen.

Download the result and take its print out for future use.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
exam result. rajasthan
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 08, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out