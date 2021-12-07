REET 2021 revised result released at reetbser21.com, direct link & how to check

REET 2021 revised result: Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer has released the revised results of Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2021 exams. Candidates, who appeared for the exam, can check their results on the official website of the board at reetbser21.com.

As per the official notification, the objections raised on the answer key of REET exam level-1 and 2 was again reviewed by subject experts. It was found that there was no change in REET level 1. However it was found that, in REET exam Level 2, the correct answer of question number 74 of English question paper's J series was B and C instead of A and C. Accordingly, fresh results have been released on the basis of correct answer key. The answer of this question from other series- K,L and M- has also been corrected.

Direct link to check Result REET-2021 [Only for LEVEL-I]:

Direct link to check Result REET-2021 [Only for LEVEL-II]:

How to check Result REET-2021:

Visit the official website of the board at reetbser21.com.

Click on relevant link of REET result 2021 for level-I and II.

Submit roll number, name, mother's name, and date of birth.

The result will appear on the screen.

Download the result and take its print out for future use.