Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / RPSC SI Result 2021 declared on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, direct link here
exam results

RPSC SI Result 2021 declared on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, direct link here

RPSC SI Result 2021 has been declared. Candidates can check the result through the official site of RPSC on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Direct link to check result here. 
RPSC SI Result 2021 declared on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, direct link here(File Photo)
Published on Dec 25, 2021 09:30 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has declared RPSC SI Result 2021 for Sub Inspector and Platoon Commander posts. Candidates who have appeared for the physical efficiency test can check the result on the official site of RPSC on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. 

The physical efficiency test was conducted from September 13 to September 15, 2021. The cut off marks for TSP area male post is 168.20, for female post is 159.05, for widow post is 168.20, for DV post is 168.20 and for ex-servicemen is 144.92. The cut off marks for Non TSP area male post is 233.29, for female post is 205.40, for widow post is 155.75, for DV post is 168.76 and for Ex-Servicemen post is 120.21.

RPSC SI Result 2021: How to check 

Candidates who have appeared for the physical efficiency test can check the result through these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of RPSC on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Click on RPSC SI Result 2021 link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the result.
  • Download the PDF file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

RELATED STORIES

The recruitment process was started on February 9, 2021 and ended on March 10, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 859 posts in the organization. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in exam result.
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Christmas 2021
National Consumer Rights Day 2021
Merry Christmas
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP