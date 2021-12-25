RPSC SI Result 2021 declared on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, direct link here

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has declared RPSC SI Result 2021 for Sub Inspector and Platoon Commander posts. Candidates who have appeared for the physical efficiency test can check the result on the official site of RPSC on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The physical efficiency test was conducted from September 13 to September 15, 2021. The cut off marks for TSP area male post is 168.20, for female post is 159.05, for widow post is 168.20, for DV post is 168.20 and for ex-servicemen is 144.92. The cut off marks for Non TSP area male post is 233.29, for female post is 205.40, for widow post is 155.75, for DV post is 168.76 and for Ex-Servicemen post is 120.21.

RPSC SI Result 2021: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for the physical efficiency test can check the result through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of RPSC on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on RPSC SI Result 2021 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the result.

Download the PDF file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The recruitment process was started on February 9, 2021 and ended on March 10, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 859 posts in the organization.