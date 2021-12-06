RRB NTPC CBT 1 Results tentatively by Jan 15 next year, CBT 2 schedule released

RRB NTPC CBT 1 Results date: The Railway Recruitment Boards has said that the results of the first stage computer based test (CBT-1) for recruitment to various NTPC graduate and under graduate posts will be tentatively published by January 15.

The first stage computer based test (CBT-1) for RRB NTPC graduate and under graduate posts was conducted in seven phases from December 28, 2020 to July 31, 2021.

In an important notification released on Sunday, RRB said that the results of 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) is currently under process.

Candidates who have appeared for the test, will be able to check their results by on the official websites of RRBs after they are declared.

The second stage computer based test (CBT-2) exam for the candidates who get shortlisted in CBT-1 is tentatively scheduled to be conducted from February 14-18, 2022, as per the official release.

"Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for latest updates on the recruitment process. Please do not get misled by unauthorized sources", reads the official notice.

