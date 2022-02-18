RSMSSB Stenographer Result 2018 declared, here’s direct link to check

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has declared RSMSSB Stenographer Result 2018. Candidates who have appeared for the stenographer examination can check their result on the official site of RSMSSB on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Phase II examination for Stenographer posts was conducted from October 29 to October 31, 2021 and January 11 to 13, 2022 in the state. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result through these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to check result here&nbsp;</strong>

RSMSSB Stenographer Result 2018: How to check

Visit the official site of RSMSSB on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on result link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on RSMSSB Stenographer Result 2018 link.

A PDF file will open where candidates can check their roll numbers.

Once checked, download the file.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Those candidates who will qualify the written examination will have to appear for document verification process. The dates and time of document verification will be released by the Board in due course of time. For more related details candidates can check the official site of RSMSSB.