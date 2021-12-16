Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / SBI PO prelims result 2021 declared at sbi.co.in, here's how to check marks
exam results

SBI PO prelims result 2021 declared at sbi.co.in, here's how to check marks

SBI PO prelims result 2021: The State Bank of India on Thursday released the preliminary examination result for recruitment to the post of probationary officers.
SBI PO prelims result 2021: Candidates, who appeared for the SBI PO preliminary exam, can check their results on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.(sbi.co.in)
Published on Dec 16, 2021 09:31 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

SBI PO prelims result 2021: The State Bank of India on Thursday released the preliminary examination result for recruitment to the post of probationary officers. Candidates, who appeared for the PO preliminary exam, can check their results on the official website of SBI on sbi.co.in.

The preliminary examination for the post of probationary officers was held on November 20, 21 and 27, 2021.

Direct link to check SBI PO prelims result 2021

How to check SBI PO prelims results 2021:

Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Click on careers section.

Under 'Latest announcements' tab, click on the link that reads "RECRUITMENT OF PROBATIONARY OFFICERS".

Click on the link that reads, "Preliminary Examination Result". https://www.sbi.co.in/web/careers/crpd/po-2021-22-18

Submit your roll number/registration number and date of birth, along with text verification code.

The result will appear on the screen.

Download the result and take its print out.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sbi sbi po exam result.
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron Cases
Vijay Diwas
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
Spider-Man No Way Home Review
Victory Day
Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 2nd Test
India Covid Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP