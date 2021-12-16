Home / Education / Exam Results / SBI PO prelims result 2021 declared at sbi.co.in, here's how to check marks
  SBI PO prelims result 2021: The State Bank of India on Thursday released the preliminary examination result for recruitment to the post of probationary officers.
SBI PO prelims result 2021: Candidates, who appeared for the SBI PO preliminary exam, can check their results on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.(sbi.co.in)
Published on Dec 16, 2021 09:31 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

SBI PO prelims result 2021: The State Bank of India on Thursday released the preliminary examination result for recruitment to the post of probationary officers. Candidates, who appeared for the PO preliminary exam, can check their results on the official website of SBI on sbi.co.in.

The preliminary examination for the post of probationary officers was held on November 20, 21 and 27, 2021.

Direct link to check SBI PO prelims result 2021

How to check SBI PO prelims results 2021:

Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Click on careers section.

Under 'Latest announcements' tab, click on the link that reads "RECRUITMENT OF PROBATIONARY OFFICERS".

Click on the link that reads, "Preliminary Examination Result". https://www.sbi.co.in/web/careers/crpd/po-2021-22-18

Submit your roll number/registration number and date of birth, along with text verification code.

The result will appear on the screen.

Download the result and take its print out.

Story Saved
