SBI PO prelims results 2021 declared at sbi.co.in, direct link to check

SBI PO prelims results 2021: The State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday, December 16 declared the SBI probationary officers (PO) preliminary examination results
Published on Dec 16, 2021 09:19 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday, December 16 declared the SBI probationary officers (PO) preliminary examination results. The SBI PO preliminary examination was held on November 20,21 and 27.

Candidates who have appeared in the SBI PO preliminary examination held in November can check their results by visiting the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in and then going to its career page.

SBI PO prelims 2021: Here is the direct link to check results

Here’s how to check SBI PO Prelims result 2021:

1) Visit the official website of SBI bank at sbi.co.in

2) Visit the career section of official SBI website

3) Click on the link for SBI PO results in the latest announcement section

4) Key in your roll number and date of birth and submit

4) Your result will be displayed on the screen

Candidates who have cleared the SBI PO prelims exam are eligible for the mains exam.

sbi sbi po exam result.
