SSC CGL Tier 1 2021 results declared at ssc.nic.in, here's how to check

SSC CGL Tier 1 2021 results: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result for the Combined Graduate Level examination (tier 1), 2021 exams. Candidates can see and download their results from the official website ssc.nic.in.

The Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), was conducted by the Staff Selection Commission from April 11 to April 21, 2021 in the Computer Based Mode.

Based on marks scored in Tier-I Examination, candidates have been shortlisted, category-wise, to appear in Tier-II and Tier-III examinations.

Separate cut-offs have been fixed for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer, Junior Statistical Officer (JSO), Statistical Investigator (SI) Grade-II and all other posts.

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for Tier II and Tier III examinations.

“The Tier-II of Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2021 is scheduled on 8th and 10th, August, 2022 while Tier-III for all candidates will be held on 21.08.2022 subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time in view of handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.” reads the official notice.

The Final Answer Keys along with the Question Papers will be published on the website of the Commission on July 12, 2022 for a period of one month.

Candidates can check their marks from July 12, 2022 to August 1, 2022 by logging in using their registered ID and password.

How to download the result, check here

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in

Click on “Result” link

Click on the result link for the desired post

The results will appear on the screen

Download and save for future purposes

For further information, click here for the notice.