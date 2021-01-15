SSC CHSL 2019 Tier 1 result declared, check list of qualified candidates
- SSC CHSL Results: Candidates who have appeared in the SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam 2019 can check their results by visiting ssc.nic.in.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday announced the results of the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier-1 examination 2019. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their results by visiting ssc.nic.in.
The SSC CHSL Tier-I examination was held from March 17 to March 19, 2020, October 12 to October 16, 2020, October 19 to October 21 and on October 26, 2020. The examination was held in computer based mode at various centres across the country.
The CHSL Tier-I Examination was conducted in multiple shifts. Marks scored by the candidates have been normalised as per the formula published earlier on SSC website. Candidates who have qualified in this exam are eligible for Tier-II. Twenty-one candidates were found to have appeared in the examination twice so candidature of these candidates have been cancelled.
SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam result: Here’s how to check
Go to the official website of SSC
Click on ‘Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination, 2019 - Declaration of Result of Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II (Descriptive Paper)’
*Click on the link for CHSL results
*Result will be displayed on the screen.
The marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on the SSC website on January 19.
