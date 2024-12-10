Edit Profile
    SSC GD Final Result 2024 Live: Constable GD results awaited at ssc.gov.in, check updates here

    By HT Education Desk
    Dec 10, 2024 11:23 AM IST
    SSC GD Final Result 2024 Live: Constable GD results awaited at ssc.gov.in. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    SSC GD Final Result 2024 Live: The Staff Selection Commission will announce SSC GD Final Result 2024 likely soon. When declared, all candidates who have appeared for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2024 recruitment process can check the results official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in....Read More

    The date and time of the announcement of results have not been disclosed by the Commission yet.

    The SSC GD written test was conducted from February 20 to March 7 and on March 30, 2024. The result was announced on July 11, 2024.

    The PET/PST events followed by DV/DME and RME of CT (GD) exam 2024 in CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in NCB for CBE qualified/ shortlisted candidates was held from September 23, 2024 onwards across the country at various centres.

    The selection process comprises of Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Medical Examination and Document Verification.

    This recruitment drive will fill 46617 posts out of which 12076 are for the BSF, 13632 for the CISF, 9410 for the CRPF, 1926 for SSB, 6287 for ITBP, 2990 for AR, and 296 for SSF. Follow the blog for latest updates on result, direct link, date and time and more.

    Dec 10, 2024 11:22 AM IST

    SSC GD Final Result 2024 Live: Check written test

    Dec 10, 2024 11:10 AM IST

    SSC GD Final Result 2024 Live: Official website to check

    Dec 10, 2024 10:58 AM IST

    SSC GD Final Result 2024 Live: Selection criteria stages

    Computer Based Examination (CBE)

    Physical Standard Test (PST)

    Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

    Medical Examination

    Document Verification

    Dec 10, 2024 10:55 AM IST

    SSC GD Final Result 2024 Live: What official notice read about DV/ Medical exam?

    SSC GD Final Result 2024 Live: The official notice reads, “Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India, has decided to conduct Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Document Verification (DV)/ Detailed Medical Examination (DME)/ Review Medical Examination (RME) of the aforesaid examination simultaneously in one go. All the candidates who qualify PST/ PET will be eligible for DV/ DME/ RME.”

    Dec 10, 2024 10:52 AM IST

    SSC GD Final Result 2024 Live: Check result using roll number

    Dec 10, 2024 10:49 AM IST

    SSC GD Final Result 2024 Live: Login details needed

    Dec 10, 2024 10:46 AM IST

    SSC GD Final Result 2024 Live: How to check Constable GD results on mobile?

    Open the SSC website ssc.gov.in on your phone's internet browser.

    Open the results tab and select the exam name.

    Open the result PDF and check your selection status using roll number.

    Dec 10, 2024 10:43 AM IST

    SSC GD Final Result 2024 Live: Vacancy break ups

    12076 are for BSF

    13632 are for CISF

    9410 are for the CRPF

    1926 are for SSB

    6287 are for ITBP

    2990 are for AR,

    296 are for SSF

    Dec 10, 2024 10:40 AM IST

    SSC GD Final Result 2024 Live: Official website to check

    Dec 10, 2024 10:37 AM IST

    SSC GD Final Result 2024 Live: How to check results?

    Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

    Click on SSC GD Final Result 2024 link available on the home page.

    A new PDF file will open.

    Check the roll number and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    Dec 10, 2024 10:34 AM IST

    SSC GD Final Result 2024 Live: Number of vacancies to be filled

    Dec 10, 2024 10:31 AM IST

    SSC GD Final Result 2024 Live: Check selection process

    Dec 10, 2024 10:28 AM IST

    SSC GD Final Result 2024 Live: PET/PST dates

    Dec 10, 2024 10:25 AM IST

    SSC GD Final Result 2024 Live: Written test result

    Dec 10, 2024 10:22 AM IST

    SSC GD Final Result 2024 Live: When was written test held?

    Dec 10, 2024 10:19 AM IST

    SSC GD Final Result 2024 Live: Where to check results?

    Dec 10, 2024 10:14 AM IST

    SSC GD Final Result 2024 Live: Date and time

