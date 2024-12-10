SSC GD Final Result 2024 Live: Constable GD results awaited at ssc.gov.in, check updates here
SSC GD Final Result 2024 Live: The Staff Selection Commission will announce SSC GD Final Result 2024 likely soon. When declared, all candidates who have appeared for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2024 recruitment process can check the results official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in....Read More
The date and time of the announcement of results have not been disclosed by the Commission yet.
The SSC GD written test was conducted from February 20 to March 7 and on March 30, 2024. The result was announced on July 11, 2024.
The PET/PST events followed by DV/DME and RME of CT (GD) exam 2024 in CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in NCB for CBE qualified/ shortlisted candidates was held from September 23, 2024 onwards across the country at various centres.
The selection process comprises of Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Medical Examination and Document Verification.
This recruitment drive will fill 46617 posts out of which 12076 are for the BSF, 13632 for the CISF, 9410 for the CRPF, 1926 for SSB, 6287 for ITBP, 2990 for AR, and 296 for SSF. Follow the blog for latest updates on result, direct link, date and time and more.
ssc.gov.in
Computer Based Examination (CBE)
Physical Standard Test (PST)
Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
Medical Examination
Document Verification
SSC GD Final Result 2024 Live: The official notice reads, “Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India, has decided to conduct Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Document Verification (DV)/ Detailed Medical Examination (DME)/ Review Medical Examination (RME) of the aforesaid examination simultaneously in one go. All the candidates who qualify PST/ PET will be eligible for DV/ DME/ RME.”
SSC GD Final Result 2024 Live: The SSC will publish the Constable GD result in a PDF containing the roll numbers of the selected candidates. The inclusion of the roll number of a candidate in the result document means s/he is eligible for the next round.
SSC GD Final Result 2024 Live: To check the results when released, candidates can check their scores with their roll numbers.
SSC GD Final Result 2024 Live: How to check Constable GD results on mobile?
Open the SSC website ssc.gov.in on your phone's internet browser.
Open the results tab and select the exam name.
Open the result PDF and check your selection status using roll number.
12076 are for BSF
13632 are for CISF
9410 are for the CRPF
1926 are for SSB
6287 are for ITBP
2990 are for AR,
296 are for SSF
Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
Click on SSC GD Final Result 2024 link available on the home page.
A new PDF file will open.
Check the roll number and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
