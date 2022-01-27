SSC junior Engineer 2019 final results declared at ssc.nic.in, direct link

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday, January 27 declared the final results of junior engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2019 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the document verification can check their SSC JE 2019 final results at ssc.nic.in.

The commission (SSC) had declared the JE paper 2 result on November 23, 2021 after which the final round i.e., document verification round was conducted. Candidates whose documents have been found correct in the DV round have qualified for the appointment.

Direct link to check SSC JE results

On the basis of Cut-off fixed by the Commission in Paper-II, a total of 2532 candidates qualified in Civil Engineering and 358 candidates qualified in Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering for appearing in Document Verification.

"Consequent upon Document Verification, 1152 candidates have been finally selected for appointment. Allocation of Posts and Departments to the selected candidates has been made on the basis of ‘merit-cum-order of preference of Departments’ exercised by the candidates at the time of Document Verification," reads the official notice.

"Detailed marks of the selected and non-selected candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on 01.02.2022. This facility will be available for a period of from 01.02.2022 to 21.02.2022. Candidates may check their individual’s marks by using their Registration No. and registered password and click on Result/Marks tab on the candidate dashboard," the notification reads further.