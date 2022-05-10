SSC Selection Post Phase 6 Result 2022: CBT marks released on ssc.nic.in

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC Selection Post Phase 6 Result 2022 marks. The marks of computer based test have been released and is available on the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in. The window to check the marks will be available from May 10 to June 9, 2022.

As per the official notice, the marks of all candidates who appeared in Phase 6 is being uploaded except the candidates who have applied/ appeared for r Post Code NR13118 being matter Sub-Judice. No request in any manner will be entertained for details of marks for Phase VI/2018 after closing date of above said window.

<strong>Direct link to check SSC Selection Post Phase 6 Result 2022</strong>

SSC Selection Post Phase 6 Result 2022: How to check marks

To check the marks, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

Click on SSC Selection Post Phase 6 Result 2022 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates will have to click on the result link available.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your marks will be displayed on the screen.

Check the marks and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of SSC.