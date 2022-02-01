SSC SI in Delhi Police Final Result 2019 declared, check result here

Staff Selection Commission has declared SSC SI in Delhi Police Final Result 2019. Candidates can check the exam result for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub Inspector in CISF Examination, 2019 through the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The written exam result was declared on December 10, 2021. A total of 4003 candidates were selected for appearing in the Document Verification of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF Examination, 2019. Out of the total, 246 female candidates and 2480 male candidates have been selected for appointment, <strong>as per the official notice</strong>.

<strong>Direct link to check result here&nbsp;</strong>

SSC SI in Delhi Police Final Result 2019: How to check

Candidates can check the result by following these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

Click on SSC SI in Delhi Police Final Result 2019 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the result.

Download the PDF file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Detailed marks of the selected and non-selected candidates shall be made available on the website of the Commission from February 4 to February 23, 2022. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSC.