SSC Steno Grade C & D Result 2020 declared, check result & cut off marks

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC Steno Grade C & D Result 2020. Candidates who have appeared for the skill test can check the result through the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in. The written examination was conducted on November 11, 12, and 15, 2022 at various centres across the country.

Candidates who will qualify the written exam are eligible to appear for the skill test. Based on the performance of the candidates in the Computer Based Examination, 3608 candidates have provisionally qualified for appearing in the Skill Test for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and 13445 candidates have provisionally qualified for appearing in the Skill Test for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘D’, <strong>as per the official notice</strong>.

<strong>Check Result Here for Stenographer Grade C</strong>

<strong>Check Result Here for Stenographer Grade D&nbsp;</strong>

The cut off marks for Steno Grade C UR category candidate is 146.7, for EWS is 138.6, for SC is 132.9, for ST is 117.4 and for OBC is 142.3. For Steno Grade D, the cut off marks for UR category is 131.2, for EWS is 83.5, for SC is 103.8, for ST is 84.6 and for OBC is 126.7.

The marks of the candidates will be released by the Commission on January 28, 2022. This facility to check the result will be available from January 28 to February 15, 2022.