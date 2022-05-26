SSC Stenographer Grade C, D 2019 final result declared at ssc.nic.in

SSC Stenographer Result 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced final result of Stenographer grade C and D examination, 2019.

Candidates can go to ssc.nic.in to download it.

The commission on April 7 announced skill test result, following which eligible candidates were called for document verification. Now, after the DV round, list of candidates eligible for appointment has been published.

“Allocation of Posts and Departments to the qualified candidates has been made on the basis of merit-cum-‘order of preference’ of ‘Posts/Departments’ exercised by the candidates at the time of Document Verification,” reads the SSC notification.

The commission has also published cut off scores for appointment to different posts in the result document.

In case where more than one candidate secured the equal aggregate marks in the Computer Based Examination (CBE), tie has been resolved by applying the following order of preference:

a. Marks in Part-I (General Intelligence & Reasoning)

b. Marks in Part-II (General Awareness)

c. Date of birth, with older candidate placed higher.

d. Alphabetical order in which names of the candidates appear

“If a candidate is finally selected and does not receive any correspondence from the Commission or the concerned User Department within a period of one year after declaration of result, he/ she must bring this to the notice of the User Department immediately thereafter," the commission said.

“Detailed marks of the selected and non-selected candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on 31.05.2022. This facility will be available from 31.05.2022 to 21.06.2022. Candidates may check their individual’s marks by using their Registration No. and registered password and click on Result/Marks tab on the candidate dashboard,” it added.

Check the result notification below:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON