TNUSRB constable marks 2020 released at tnusrbonline.org, here's direct link

TNUSRB constable marks 2020: The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the marks for the candidates who are not selected for the next stage of the TNUSRB constable recruitment examination on its official website.

Candidates who have not cleared the TNUSRB constable recruitment examination can check their marks online at tnusrbonline.org.

"CR 2020 : Written exam marks for the candidates who are not selected for the next stage of selection has been hosted," reads the statement flashing on the board's official website.

How to check TNUSRB constable marks 2020:

Visit the official website at tnusrbonline.org

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Existing User click here to login"

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The TNUSRB constable marks 2020 will be displayed on the screen.