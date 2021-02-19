TNUSRB constable result 2021 declared, here's direct link to check

TNUSRB constable result 2021: The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) on Friday declared the result along with the final answer key of the recruitment exam of Police Constable (PC), Jail Warder Grade II, Warder and Firemen on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check their results online at tnusrbonline.org.

The board had conducted the TNUSRB constable examination on December 13, 2021.

Direct link to check TNUSRB constable result 2021

Direct link to check TNUSRB final answer key 2021

How to check TNUSRB constable result 2021:

Visit the official website at tnusrbonline.org

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'LIST OF CANDIDATES ELIGIBLE FOR CV-PMT-ET-PET' give under 'COMMON RECRUITMENT 2020 (GR.II POLICE CONSTABLES, GR.II JAIL WARDERS, FIREMEN)'

The TNUSRB constable result 2021 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Scroll down and check your results.