TS inter first year result 2021: Know where to check, download marksheet

The TS inter first year result is likely to be released today, as per a communication from a source close to the board on December 2 saying the result will be out after December 15. The TS inter 1st year result will be available on the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE).

TS Inter result official website

TS Inter First Year Result 2021: Know where to check

Candidates who had appeared for the first year inter exam can check the exam from the official website. In case the official website doesn’t work or slows down as it happens after board exam results are declared, candidates can opt to check the result from other result hosting portals approved by the Board.

TSBIE portal: tsbie.cgg.gov.in

TSBIE first year general result link: https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in/TS_First_Year_General.do

https://results.gov.in/

TS inter first year exam was held from October 25 to November 3. The inter papers were evaluated from November 8 to 20.

