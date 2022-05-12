Home / Education / Exam Results / TSSPDCL JACO Result 2022 declared, here’s direct link to check merit list
TSSPDCL JACO Result 2022 declared, here’s direct link to check merit list

TSSPDCL JACO Result 2022 has been declared. Candidates can check the merit list through the official site of TSSPDCL on tssouthernpower.com.
Published on May 12, 2022 03:55 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana has declared TSSPDCL JACO Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the computer based test can check the result through the official site of TSSPDCL on tssouthernpower.com. 

The Junior Assistant cum Computer Operator examination was conducted on April 24, 2022. The result for the proficiency test in computers can be checked by all the appeared candidates through these simple steps given below. 

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to check TSSPDCL JACO Result 2022 here&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;

TSSPDCL JACO Result 2022: How to check 

  • Visit the official site of TSSPDCL on tssouthernpower.com.
  • Click on Careers link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates can click on TSSPDCL JACO Result 2022 link available on the home page.
  • PDF file will open where candidates can check the result.
  • Once done, download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check for more related details through the official site of TSSPDCL. 

