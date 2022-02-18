UGC NET 2021 Result LIVE: NTA NET result likely today, know how, where to check
National Testing Agency, NTA and University Grants Commission, UGC will together declare UGC NET Result 2021. The National Eligibility Test result can be checked through the official site of UGC NET on ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The result can also be checked on the official site of NTA on nta.ac.in.
The exam conducting body has not announced any official date and time of the release of the result. But a few days back the newly appointed UGC Chairperson Prof M Jagadesh Kumar had said that UGC is working closely with NTA and all efforts are being made to declare the UGC-NET results in a day or two.
UGC NET examination was conducted in three phases- on November 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 29, 30, December 1, 3, 4, 5, and January 4 and 5, 2022. The exam was conducted in 81 subjects in 837 centres across the country at 239 cities. Around 12 lakh candidates had registered themselves for the examination this year.
UGC NET 2021 Exam Date: Conducted in 3 phases
UGC NET exam this year was conducted in three phases. Phase I exam was conducted between November 20, 2021 and December 5, 2021, Phase II between December 24 and 27, 2021 and Phase III on January 4 and 5, 2022.
UGC NET 2021 Result: Cut off marks
Cut off marks for UGC NET 2021 Result is 40 marks for Paper I for general category candidates out of 100. For EWS/SC/ST/OBC/PwD/Transgender candidates, the cut off marks is 35 marks.
For paper 2, the general category candidates need to score 70-75 marks out of 200, OBC/EWS candidates need 65-70 marks, SC candidates need 60-65 and ST candidates need 55-60 marks to qualify.
UGC NET December 2021: How to check result
Visit the official site of UGC NET on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Click on UGC NET result link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
