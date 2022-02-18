UGC NET 2021 Result LIVE: NTA NET result likely today, know how, where to check

National Testing Agency, NTA and University Grants Commission, UGC will together declare UGC NET Result 2021. The National Eligibility Test result can be checked through the official site of UGC NET on ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The result can also be checked on the official site of NTA on nta.ac.in.

The exam conducting body has not announced any official date and time of the release of the result. But a few days back the newly appointed UGC Chairperson Prof M Jagadesh Kumar had said that UGC is working closely with NTA and all efforts are being made to declare the UGC-NET results in a day or two.

UGC NET examination was conducted in three phases- on November 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 29, 30, December 1, 3, 4, 5, and January 4 and 5, 2022. The exam was conducted in 81 subjects in 837 centres across the country at 239 cities. Around 12 lakh candidates had registered themselves for the examination this year.