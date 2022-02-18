Home / Education / Exam Results / UGC NET 2021 Result LIVE: NTA NET result likely today, know how, where to check
UGC NET 2021 Result LIVE: NTA NET result likely today, know how, where to check

UGC NET 2021 Result Live Updates: NTA NET result will likely be declared today, February 18, 2022. Candidates can check the result on official website of ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Check latest updates below. 
UGC NET 2021 Result Live Updates
UGC NET 2021 Result Live Updates
Updated on Feb 18, 2022 01:10 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
National Testing Agency, NTA and University Grants Commission, UGC will together declare UGC NET Result 2021. The National Eligibility Test result can be checked through the official site of UGC NET on ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The result can also be checked on the official site of NTA on nta.ac.in. 

The exam conducting body has not announced any official date and time of the release of the result. But a few days back the newly appointed UGC Chairperson Prof M Jagadesh Kumar had said that UGC is working closely with NTA and all efforts are being made to declare the UGC-NET results in a day or two.

UGC NET examination was conducted in three phases- on November 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 29, 30, December 1, 3, 4, 5, and January 4 and 5, 2022. The exam was conducted in 81 subjects in 837 centres across the country at 239 cities. Around 12 lakh candidates had registered themselves for the examination this year. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 18, 2022 01:10 PM IST

    UGC NET 2021 Exam Date: Conducted in 3 phases 

    UGC NET exam this year was conducted in three phases. Phase I exam was conducted between November 20, 2021 and December 5, 2021, Phase II between December 24 and 27, 2021 and Phase III on January 4 and 5, 2022.

  • Feb 18, 2022 01:05 PM IST

    UGC NET December Result: Over 12 lakh candidates waiting 

    This year over 12 lakh candidates are waiting for the UGC NET December result. The result once declared by the Commission and Agency can check the result on the official site of UGC NET on ugcnet.nta.nic.in. 

  • Feb 18, 2022 01:00 PM IST

    UGC NTA NET: December and June cycle result to be announced together 

    UGC NTA NET result for December and June cycle will be announced together likely today, February 18, 2022. Candidates can check the result for both the cycles on ugcnet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. The direct link will be available here. 

  • Feb 18, 2022 12:55 PM IST

    UGC NET 2021 Result: Cut off marks 

    Cut off marks for UGC NET 2021 Result is 40 marks for Paper I  for general category candidates out of 100. For EWS/SC/ST/OBC/PwD/Transgender candidates, the cut off marks is 35 marks. 

    For paper 2, the general category candidates need to score 70-75 marks out of 200, OBC/EWS candidates need 65-70 marks, SC candidates need 60-65 and ST candidates need 55-60 marks to qualify.

  • Feb 18, 2022 12:52 PM IST

    UGC NET December 2021: How to check result 

    Visit the official site of UGC NET on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

    Click on UGC NET result link available on the home page.

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Feb 18, 2022 12:49 PM IST

    NET Exam Result: Where to check 

    NET Exam Result is expected to release today, February 18, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the National Eligibility Test can check their result through the official site of UGC NET on ugcnet.nta.nic.in and also on NTA website on nta.ac.in. 

  • Feb 18, 2022 12:46 PM IST

    NTA NET Result: What UGC Chairman said 

    The newly appointed UGC Chairperson Prof M Jagadesh Kumar said in the press release issued by the Commission two days ago that UGC is working closely with NTA and all efforts are being made to declare the UGC-NET results in a day or two.

  • Feb 18, 2022 12:43 PM IST

    UGC NET Result 2021: Date and time not announced 

    UGC NET Result 2021 date and time have not been announced yet. UGC and NTA will together declare UGC NET result, but the official announcement is yet to be made. 

  • Feb 18, 2022 12:39 PM IST

    UGC NET result 2021: Likely today 

    UGC NET Result 2021 will be announced likely today, February 18, 2022. The result for National Eligibility Test can be checked by all appeared candidates on official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. 

