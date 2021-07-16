UP Board 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: UPMSP class 10 result soon
- The Uttar Pradesh class 10 board exam result will be released on or before July 31. While there is no official update on the exact result declaration date and time, the deadline for declaration of board exam results is July 31, as per a Supreme Court order.
The Uttar Pradesh class 10 board exam result will be released on or before July 31. While there is no official update on the exact result declaration date and time, the deadline for declaration of board exam results is July 31, as per a Supreme Court order. The UP board class 10 result will be released by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP). This year 56,03,813 candidates had registered for Class 10, 12 board exams in the state out of which 29,94,312 are Class 12 students and 26,09,501 are Class 10 students. In June, state deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma has said that the marksheet will be released in July and had asked higher education institutes to conduct admissions in a fair and transparent manner.
Follow all the updates here:
-
JUL 16, 2021 05:45 PM IST
UP board 10th result 2021 evaluation process explained
In high school, 50% marks will be calculated on the basis of total marks obtained in class 9 and 50% of marks scored in class 10 pre-board.
-
JUL 16, 2021 05:31 PM IST
UP board 10th result 2021: 26,09,501 to receive marksheet
A total number of 26,09,501 students, the highest number of class 10 students among state boards, will receive their class 10 board exam marks.
-
JUL 16, 2021 05:18 PM IST
UP board class 10 result this month
The Uttar Pradesh class 10 board exam result will be declared this month. Students can check the result at upresults.nic.in. Last year, the result was announced on June 27.
UP Board 12th Result 2021 Live Updates : UPMSP class 12th result this month
- The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikha Parishad (UPMSP) will release the class 12 board exam results this month. The exact date and time of the UP board 12th result has not been declared by the Board yet.
