UP Board 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: UPMSP class 10 result soon

The Uttar Pradesh class 10 board exam result will be released on or before July 31. While there is no official update on the exact result declaration date and time, the deadline for declaration of board exam results is July 31, as per a Supreme Court order. The UP board class 10 result will be released by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP). This year 56,03,813 candidates had registered for Class 10, 12 board exams in the state out of which 29,94,312 are Class 12 students and 26,09,501 are Class 10 students. In June, state deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma has said that the marksheet will be released in July and had asked higher education institutes to conduct admissions in a fair and transparent manner.

