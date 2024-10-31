UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: Where, how to check UPPRPB results

UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: The result will be declared at uppbpb.gov.in (HT Photo)

UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is expected to announce the results of the Constable written examination soon. After the official announcement, candidates can check their results at uppbpb.gov.in. The final answer key of the written exam is also awaited.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the board to announce the result by October-end, his office had told earlier this month. However, the board is yet to officially confirm the UP Police Constable result date and time. The notification will be released on the board's official website.

Along with the result, the board will announce category-wise cut-off marks.

Selected candidates will be called for physical standard test (PST), physical efficiency test (PET) and document verification, details of which will be shared later.

Steps to check UP Police Constable result 2024

Visit the board's website, uppbpb.gov.in.

Open the results page.

Go to the Constable recruitment exam result link.

Enter your login credentials.

Submit and check your result.

The Constable written test for around 48 lakh candidates was held in two phases – on August 23, 24, 25 and on August 30, 31, 2024.

Provisional answer keys were released in phases. The last date to raise objections against the answer key of the last exam day was September 19.

