UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: Results expected soon at uppbpb.gov.in
UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is expected to announce the Constable written exam result soon. The result will be shared with candidates on uppbpb.gov.in. Around 48 lakh candidates appeared for this recruitment examination and are waiting for an official confirmation about the result date and time. ...Read More
The final answer key of the written exam is also awaited.
The Uttar Pradesh CMO in October said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed the board to announce the result by the end of the month. The UPPRPB has not announced the result or shared the date and time of the result.
Along with the result, the UPPRPB will announce category-wise cut-off marks.
Candidates who clear the written exam will be called for physical standard test (PST), physical efficiency test (PET) and document verification, details of which will be shared later.
How to check UP Police Constable result 2024
Go to the board's website, uppbpb.gov.in.
Open the results tab.
Go to the Constable recruitment exam result link.
Enter your login details.
Submit and check your result.
The Constable written test was held in two phases – on August 23, 24, 25 and on August 30, 31, 2024.
Provisional answer keys were also released in phases. The last date to raise objections against the answer key of the last exam day was September 19.
Know about normalization of marks
Since the exam was held in multiple days and shifts, the board will use a score normalization method for the Constable exam results. This is to make sure that candidates of different shifts are not treated unfairly due to differences in the difficulty of the question papers.
What after written results
After the written test result, shortlisted candidates will be called for PST, PET and document verification. Details about these rounds will be shared in due course of time.
