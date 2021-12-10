Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / UPPSC GIC lecturer prelims result 2021 declared, check qualified list for mains
UPPSC GIC lecturer prelims result 2021 declared, check qualified list for mains

UPPSC GIC lecturer prelims result 2021: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, Prayagraj on Thursday released the result of Government inter college (Preliminary) exam, 2020.
Candidates, who appeared for the Government inter college (Preliminary) exam, can check their results on the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.(uppsc.up.nic.in)
Published on Dec 10, 2021 03:47 PM IST
The preliminary examination was conducted on September 19, 2021 in one shift and 16 subjects were included in the examination.

The commission received 4,91,370 applications online for the preliminary examination of 16 subjects, while 1,56,957 candidates appeared for the examination.

This recruitment drive is to fill up 991 vacancies of male branch and 482 vacancies in female branch. The mains examination is scheduled to be held on February 6, 2022.

The commission has released a list of candidates qualified in GIP lecturer prelims and qualified for the mains examianation.

Direct link to check UPPSC GIP lecturer prelims result 2021

How to check UPPSC GIP lecturer prelims result 2021:

Visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

Click on the link that reads, “1. LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED IN LECTURER (MALE/FEMALE) GOVERNMENT INTER COLLEGE (PRELIMS) EXAM 2020

Visible upto :08/01/2022'”.

The list of candidates qualified for mains examination will appear on the screen.

Check your roll number subject-wise.

